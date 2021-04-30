Arrest warrant issued after woman seriously injured in stabbing at Shrewsbury storage facility

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a storage facility in Shrewsbury that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Extra Space Storage on Clinton Street around 5:45 p.m. found a 37-year-old woman bleeding from a stab wound to the neck, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Police say the woman was stabbed with a broken glass tube. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators searched the facility and the nearby area but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect has since been identified and a warrant ahs been issued for his arrest, according to police.

Police noted that the incident was “isolated” and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department at 508-841-8457.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)