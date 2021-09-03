NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) — Police in New Orleans are searching for a 911 operator accused of deliberately hanging up on callers.

Precious Stephens is wanted on an arrest warrant for malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication, according to New Orleans police.

Stephens worked as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District, where she allegedly disconnected 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid.

Anyone with information on Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to call New Orleans police at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

