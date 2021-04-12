Arrest warrant issued for Amesbury man who allegedly fired bullet into neighbor’s apartment

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Amesbury man who allegedly fired a bullet into his neighbor’s apartment on Friday night.

Jeffrey Janvrin was slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including possession of a firearm without a license to carry, but he failed to show up for his court appearance.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire at an apartment building on Carriage Hill Road found a visible bullet hole in Eric Clayton’s wall.

Clayton says he was watching television with his 6-year-old son when the gun went off.

“It was a loud smash, bang sound,” Clayton recalled. “We got lucky because it [the bullet] went upward. You can see the hole where it went out. It hit the ceiling and I guess a firefighter found it on the floor downstairs.”

Another resident who also heard a bang said, “I know bullets when I hear them.”

During an interview with investigators, Janvrin admitted to “accidentally firing a round into the wall,” according to a police report.

A 9mm handgun and two magazines were also said to be found in Janvrin’s closet.

Janvrin’s current whereabouts are not known.

