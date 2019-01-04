Arrest warrant issued for Braintree firefighter accused of threatening to ‘kill, bury’ woman

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Whitman have issued an arrest warrant for a Braintree fire lieutenant who authorities say threatened to “kill” and “bury” a woman last month.

Kevin R. MacAleese, 53, is wanted for threatening to commit a crime and inflict bodily harm, according to a police report that was filed in Brockton District Court.

Officers responding to a home on Jenkins Avenue on Dec. 13 spoke with a woman who said MacAleese told her that he was traveling to her home from Holbrook to “kill her” and “bury her.”

While officers were at her home, police said the woman was still speaking with MacAleese, who was threatening to “beat up” her husband. He hung up the phone after the woman threatened to alert the authorities.

The woman also told officers that she had known MacAleese since childhood and that they had been dating but he had grown “increasingly aggressive” toward her in recent months after the two returned to their spouses.

MacAleese called back moments later and spoke about a possible “suicide-by-cop” situation, the police report indicated.

“I’m not afraid (of the police). I don’t care if they shoot me. I have nothing to lose,” he said.

MacAleese was stopped and arrested a short while later as drove by the woman’s home. When asked why he was in Whitman, MacAleese allegedly said that he was “out for a drive to clear his head.” His vehicle smelled of alcohol and mint chewing tobacco, according to police.

Police noted that MacAleese admitted to making threats, in addition to stating that he “would never hurt her.”

Based on his homicidal and suicidal statements, police ordered MacAleese to undergo a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

MacAleese has since been placed on administrative leave, according to Braintree officials.

