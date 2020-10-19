CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an elderly man accused of voting in New Hampshire and Arizona during the 2016 general election.

Sigmund Boganski, 75, voted in New Hampton, N.H. and Maricopa County, Arizona back in November 2016, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

He is wanted on a charge of voting in more than one state — prohibited.

Boganski was previously charged with a Class B felony for knowingly checking in at the checklist in New Hampton and casting a New Hampshire ballot after having already cast a ballot in the same election in Arizona, MacDonald said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

