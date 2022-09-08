MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery, the mother of homicide victim Harmony Montgomery, missed a court date Thursday morning, triggering a warrant to be issued for her arrest.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice confirmed that the state requested the warrant and the judge granted the state’s request.

This is the latest in a string of legal troubles for Montgomery, who was arrested in June on perjury charges.

Montgomery, 31, of Manchester was previously indicted on a charge of theft by deception in March, in a case that was not said to be related to her step daughter’s disappearance, and was arrested on gun charges in April.

Harmony Montgomery went missing in 2019. According to authorities, her disappearance is believed to have occurred between November and December of that year, although police were not made aware until 2021.

In September of 2021, a concerned party made police aware that she had not seen the girl in a long period of time and officials were later able to confirm her name did not appear in school registry systems.

New Hampshire officials confirmed Harmony died of a homicide last month.

