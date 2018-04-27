Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing ex-fiancee in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday it has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the murder of a North Andover woman.

Brian Chevalier, 51, is the former fiance of Wendi Rose Davidson, who was found dead in the basement of her home on Saturday. Chevalier, from Merrimack, New Hampshire, remains in custody in a California jail after he was charged with violating his parole in a New Hampshire case.

Chevalier is expected in California court on Monday on a fugitive from justice charge.

