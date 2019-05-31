Arrest warrant issued for man accused of robbing Quincy bank

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of robbing a Quincy bank, police say.

Perry Learning, 38, of Quincy, is wanted in connection to Thursday’s unarmed robbery at the Coastal Heritage Bank on Franklin Street, according to Quincy police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)