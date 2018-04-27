Arrest warrant issued for N.H. man accused of killing ex-fiancee in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of murdering a North Andover woman, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced.

Brian Chevalier, 51, is the former fiance of 49-year-old Wendi Rose Davidson, who was found strangled to death in the basement of her home on Saturday. He was initially labeled a “person of interest” in her death.

Chevalier, of Merrimack, was arrested in California overnight Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his parole in New Hampshire and on a larceny charge out of Essex County.

Chevalier was released from prison in Dec. 2017 after being granted parole while serving a sentence of 10 to 30 years, corrections officials said. He was convicted in the kidnapping of a Jaffrey woman in 2004 and placed on probation until 2037.

A probation warrant was issued earlier this week when Chevalier traveled out of the state and failed to report to his probation officer, officials said.

Family members said Davidson broke off her engagement with Chevalier after learning about his past, prompting him to send hundreds of troubling texts, emails and phone calls. They also said Chevalier threatened to kill her.

Chevalier disappeared after Davidson’s death, according to investigators. Source told 7’s Steve Cooper that Chevalier’s car was recovered in Manchester, where he rented a U-Haul truck and drove to the West Coast. He was allegedly found on the U.S.-Mexico border and taken into custody.

Chevalier is expected to appear in a California court on Monday on a fugitive from justice charge. He could face a midweek arraignment in North Andover on the murder charges.

Davidson was laid to rest Friday in Tewksbury.

