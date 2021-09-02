NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for a registered sex offender out on bail for the alleged sexual assault of a child under 13 years old.

Joseph Goffinet, 51, had been released on personal recognizance bail after being charged back in May with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child, according to Manchester police.

Goffinet moved and was required to inform police of his address change but failed to do so, police said.

He is now wanted on a charge of duty to inform.

Goffinet is a Tier 1 registered sex offender stemming from a 2007 conviction.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

