Police are searching for a man accused of murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mattapan earlier this week.

Detectives in the Boston Police Homicide Unit were granted a murder warrant for Christopher Howard of Boston. Howard is described as a 39-year-old black male.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. on May 10 found Terkeshia Boykins, 40, suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department. Boykins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials ask that those with information contact Boston Police homicide detectives at (617)-343-4470.

