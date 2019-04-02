Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly NH shooting

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting last year in Rochester, New Hampshire that left a woman dead.

Justin Belanger is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the June 5 shooting death of 24-year-old Billy Ahearn, who was shot while she was walking on South Main Street, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Rochester Police Chief Paul Touissant announced.

He is currently in custody in Maine and will complete his sentence on April 5.

The warrant for his arrest has been lodged and once he completes his sentence he will be detained and taken to New Hampshire for arraignment.

