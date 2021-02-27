Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student, authorities said Friday.

Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pan, 29, is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said.

He was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing, Duffy said.

Pan, an MIT graduate, is accused of stealing an SUV from a Massachusetts dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Pan’s location and arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)