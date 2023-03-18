MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arrests were made early Saturday morning after a police chase ended in a front yard in Milton, state police said.

Troopers who tired to stop a car on Route 24 in Brockton gave chase when the suspect refused to stop, according to state police. After deploying stop sticks, the vehicle came to a stop in a yard at 68 Trout Brook Ave., police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

