WATURBURY, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury police have made four arrests in a pair of shootings Thursday that left three people injured, including a 10-year-old boy.

Two men, ages 21 and 18, both face charges in the shootings, which Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said are related and connected to a recent spate of motor vehicle thefts and break-ins in the city.

The 18-year-old has also been charged with possession of stolen motor vehicles, Spagnolo said.

“We know that it’s all tied into group violence,” Spagnolo said. “We know that it stems from auto theft. There were two juveniles that were arrested that were in possession of stolen automobiles that were also used in these shootings over the course of the weekend and those investigations will continue.”

The first shooting injured an 18-year-old woman. The second, about a half-hour later, left the 21-year-old, who was later arrested, with a gunshot to the leg and the 10-year-old boy with a wound to his ribs. None of the people who were shot had life-threatening injuries.

Spagnolo said the 18-year-old suspect is well known to police and was apparently the target of the first shooting.

Spagnolo said that as a result of their investigation, they have recovered three motor vehicles that had been stolen in the Waterbury area.

“There’s a very small group of juveniles and young adults that are responsible for the majority of the auto theft and violent crime that is occurring in the city, and there’s a limited amount of accountability that’s available through law enforcement and the judicial system for them right now,” the chief said. “It’s out of control, frankly.”

