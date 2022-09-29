BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has pushed out its arrival date for its new fleets of Orange and Red Line cars.

New cars for both lines were originally delayed for at least a year, but the cars’ manufacturer has now said it’ll need several more months to finish the cars.

The company said lingering pandemic-related supply chain and labor issues were to blame.

New Orange Line cars are expected in the summer of 2023, while the Red Line cars are expected in 2025.

After the month-long Orange Line shutdown, the MBTA added 72 new Orange Line cars and scrapped many of the old ones.

