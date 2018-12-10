Arson attacks targeted Jehovah’s Witness community in Washington

A series of arson attacks targeted the Jehovah’s Witness community in Washington state.

Five separate attacks have happened within the community just this year, including three other arsons and a hail of gunfire.

Officials say they think the attacks are all related.

“It’s devastating for the whole congregation,” said Jehovah’s Witnesses Elder Dan Woollett.

“Makes you feel really ill about somebody who has some sort of animosity towards any religion,” said Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza.

The ATF says there are still no suspects in the attacks.