Arson investigation centers around burning blanket, Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - An arson investigation is underway after reports that a burning blanket was placed underneath a Boston police cruiser Wednesday.

Crews responded to the scene near Bridge Over Troubled Water on West Street and sealed off the area with crime scene tape after sources said a blanket was placed near the gas tank of a cruiser and at one point, that blanket was on fire.

“It’s horrible, the shelter’s Executive Director Elizabeth Jackson, said. “That taxpayer, that’s our cruiser. I paid for that cruiser with my tax dollars. So no, don’t do that.”

Jackson said officers responded to their office on a call.

“I think that cruiser was here to support us and our work here,” she said. “So, it’s not cool.”

Just a short time later, police took a man into custody in Copley Square in connection to the incident on West Street.

Detectives could be seen collecting evidence.

This comes just two weeks after a cruiser was set on fire on Tremont Street during a night of violent protests in the city.

“Two weeks ago, down the street, when the cruiser was on fire, was close to our building, now this,” Jackson said. “It has to stop.”

