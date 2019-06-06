Arson investigation underway after 5 fires intentionally set overnight in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An arson investigation is underway after a string of fires were intentionally set overnight near the Taunton Police Department, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of Allens Avenue, Spring Street, and Weir Street after midnight were forced to extinguish five separate fires, according to the Taunton Fire Department.

A truck was found burning on Weir Street before flames were later discovered in the basement of Art’s International Bakery.

While firefighters worked to knock down the bakery fire, officials say the porch of a nearby home was set ablaze, in addition to a couch that went up in flames in a neighboring yard.

Video from Spring Street showed a charred pile of debris outside of an abandoned home.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit was called to the neighborhood to assist with an investigation, according to department spokesman David Procopio.

A suspicious person who was found lurking outside of the Taunton Fire Department while crews battled the blazes was questioned by police and released.

An investigation is ongoing.

#Taunton firefighters investigating 5 suspicious fires overnight. 4 on Weir St., 5th on nearby Leonard Ct. Nobody hurt. One person taken in for questioning, but firefighters say he was released. — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 6, 2019

