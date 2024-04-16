BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an arson investigation after a man threw a flammable object threw the window of a home in Mattapan on Monday afternoon and sparked a fire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fire on West Main Street around 1:15 p.m. determined a suspect threw a flammable object into the home before fleeing the area, according to Boston police.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

The suspect is being described as a Black male who was wearing a surgical mask, black hoodie, and carrying a red pole.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)