Arson investigation underway after several fires break out overnight in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An arson investigation is underway after several fires were apparently intentionally set overnight near the Taunton Police Department, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of Allens Avenue and Weir Street after midnight were forced to extinguish five separate fires.

Video from the scene of one fire showed a charred pile of wood that had been set ablaze.

A Massachusetts State Police K9 unit was called to the neighborhood to assist with an investigation, according to department spokesman David Procopio.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing,

