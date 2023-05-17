LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of fires that had burned roughly 400 acres of the Lynn Woods Reservation as of Wednesday were intentionally set, state and local officials announced.

In a statement shared by the state Department of Fire Services, officials said at least eight fires had started since Friday of last week.

After days in the woods battling flames, officials said they’re seeking the public’s help, asking anyone with information on the fires to reach out.

“It’s just infuriating that someone would do that and put people’s lives at risk, property at risk” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson told 7NEWS.

Dry conditions, low humidity and recent warm weather have made conditions ripe for fires, according to experts. Conditions, in turn, have prompted multiple red flag warnings from the National Weather Service indicating high fire danger across most of Massachusetts.

In Lynn, officials said they believe fires were set on Friday of last week, on Saturday and on Wednesday, hours before their statement.

SKY7-HD was over the area on multiple occasions, capturing video of flames pushing close to homes near Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle on Friday.

By Monday, crews called in a state police helicopter to drop water on flames as part of firefighting operations.

The Lynn Fire Department on Wednesday said crews had noted “an increase in fire activity” that also prompted expanded trail closures for visitors within the Lynn Woods.

Overhead, SKY7-HD saw multiple plumes of smoke rising from the area.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday night, where firefighters had contained but not extinguished flames.

Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan said investigators had not found any physical evidence. He continued, though, saying the burn pattern suggests arson.

The fires, officials said, could continue to smolder for at least another week.

“We’re really looking to the weather to help us out in this case. It sounds like we’re not going to get any rain until this weekend and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be substantial,” Sullivan said.

While their response continued, Nicholson and Sullivan said they were thankful Wednesday that no firefighters had been seriously hurt battling the recent blazes.

“This is clearly an incredible danger to the public and a strain on resources, so we would absolutely appreciate if everyone could be vigilant,” Nicholson said.

Officials have asked anyone with information about fires in the Lynn Woods to call the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978 – 567 – 3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225. Rewards of up to $5,000 are available through the Arson Watch Reward Program. Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous.

