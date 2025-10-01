The former (Chief Executive Officer) CEO of Market Basket Arthur Demoulas has filed a counter claim in response to a law suit filed by the Market Basket Board of Directors.

In his counter claim Demoulas is not requesting money, but instead is asking the court to reinstate him as CEO.

Demoulas was fired by the board in September which was quickly followed up with a law suit.

Demoulas says the board’s actions were unlawful.

In a statement, Demoulas’ spokesperson, Justine Griffin, said the fired executive is “deeply disappointed” that mediation efforts failed.

“Over time, it became clear to us that this was not a good faith effort by the board or his sisters to reach agreement on the issues created by their abrupt actions placing Arthur T. Demoulas, his family and members of his senior management team on leave,” Griffin said. “It is now crystal clear that they had no intention of reinstating Mr. Demoulas.”

