CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Artifacts from Paul Revere’s family sold for thousands of dollars this weekend after they were recovered from a local home.

A painted sign bearing Revere’s son’s name, tools, letters and an account book were found in an attic at a Canton home.

The items were sold at auction in a single lot for more than $20,000 by a company in Amesbury.

