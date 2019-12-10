Artisans begin construction on New Hampshire Ice Castles

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — Construction is officially underway on New Hampshire’s popular Ice Castles attraction in North Woodstock, officials announced Tuesday.

Ice artisans started growing and harvesting icicles late last week to create the acre-sized attraction, which sits just outside the town of Lincoln.

Up to 10,000 icicles will be grown each day to build a stunning winter experience. It will take about 4,000 hours of dripping, shaping, and hand-placing the icicles this season until the castles reach heights of around 30 feet.

“Mother Nature is our primary architect, and we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis, “Our crew in New Hampshire has been working hard over the last few weeks laying out the castle’s design so we can build a unique, winter experience that is fun for people of all ages.”

The structures will be embedded with color-changing LED lights to create a life-size fairy tale playground. This year, guests can also enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides and a walk through an enchanted winter forest.

The castles also feature carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and towers of cascading waterfalls.

The New Hampshire location will open around New Year’s Day, although exact opening dates are weather dependent.

