BOSTON (WHDH) - An artist made a visit to Shriners Children’s Boston to help create a colorful mural for the hospital’s lobby.

Artist Jamaal Rolle, along with patients and staff, painted cheerful designs on the wall — including flowers, hearts, and butterflies.

Rolle said he asks people to paint with him so he can share the joy he gets from expressing himself through art.

The mural is meant to inspire hope and bring positivity to the hospital.

“It’s heartwarming to see that, being immersed in art, how happy it makes them. It’s heartwarming, because I get to share an experience that I have sometimes by myself,” Rolle said.

The artist and patients even added a pink and purple 7News logo to the mural.

