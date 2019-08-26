Artist who created Myrtle the Turtle sculpture foots cost of relocation after complaints

BOSTON (WHDH) - A turtle sculpture at a Beacon Hill playground is now being moved after several children were burned by it.

Nancy Schon, 91, who created the bronze turtle, agreed to move the sculpture to a shadier part of the Myrtle Street playground after several children were burned while trying to play with it.

“Although it wasn’t my choice, I am certainly happy,” Schon said. “I think the parks department had to do what they did in order to keep these mothers happy.”

Schon has also agreed to cover the cost of the move.

She is most known for her work on the Make Way for Ducklings statue, which resides in the Boston Public Gardens.

The playground will be closed through Labor Day as crews move the statue.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)