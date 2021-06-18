HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - With just hours to go before the 21st annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic gets underway, artists were seen putting the finishing touches on their masterpieces.

The world class sculptors are given 10 tons of sand and 24 hours to carve out their work of art before the judges can begin their work. One judge said they will be looking for the most original sculpture.

“What we like to see here is non repetitive things, we like to see things out of the box. The judging criteria, wow factor, I want to see something I haven’t seen before,” said local organizer Greg Grady.

A large sun, a humpback whale and a lifeguard riding an ATV are some of the creations that will be on display this year through the 27th.

Beachgoers flocking to the exhibit to see the sculptors work say they are impressed.

“It’s totally amazing that they picture this in their mind and they’re able to create it,” spectator Beverly Gay said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)