BOSTON (WHDH) - The nationally celebrated BLKOUT Walls Festival has artists creating vibrant murals in Boston for the first time.

The family-friendly event honors the transformative power of public art and the voices of Black, Brown, and allied muralists from across the nation, according to the City of Boston.

Over the course of 10 days, artists will transform walls throughout Roxbury and greater Boston into bold, inspiring works of art — turning everyday streetscapes into open-air galleries.

Learn more: https://www.blkoutwalls.com/boston-home

