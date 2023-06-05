BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers filed new artist’s renderings of the planned Holocaust Museum and Education Center with the city of Boston this week, providing a first look at the museum to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

The museum will be located by the Boston Common, near the entrance to the Park Street T station.

It will feature a bay window displaying an authentic rail car from the time, according to organizers.

In a statement, organizers said the renderings for the six-story building “show a dramatic, inspiring, and hopeful building, constructed with durable, timeless materials.”

Organizers continued, saying it is important to remember the lessons to the Holocaust to fight hate in the present day.

The Boston Holocaust Museum and Education Center is scheduled to open in 2026.

