MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - With less than 10 days until a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line begins, a Boston-based nonprofit is proposing an alternative plan that would keep the line running longer.

“A Better City” is calling on the MBTA to consider a different schedule for getting much-needed repairs on the railway done. Instead of shutting down for 30 days, the group is calling for a two-week shutdown of the Orange Line instead, coupled with several weekend shutdowns to minimize any impact on riders.

They are specifically proposing a shutdown run from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, with weekend shutdowns lasting from Sept. 9 to Oct. 22, allowing for 792 hours of possible work time, compared to the MBTA’s plan, which the group said totals 764.

The group believes their plan would do more to help the more than 100,000 riders who use the line each day to get to where they need to go.

The state has not responded to the proposal, which came weeks after MBTA officials said the 30-day shutdown would squeeze five years’ worth of work into one month.

Gov. Charlie Baker said 24-hour access will allow workers to rebuild and replace tracks faster than years of weekend and evening diversions.

The shutdown is currently expected to last from August 19 to September 19.

