As Boston offices prepare to partially reopen, Walsh urges employers to extend work-from-home policies

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston offices prepare to partially reopen next week, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday urged employers to extend their work-from-home policies if possible to guard against the spread of coronavirus. He also announced a set of safety guidelines that must be followed in all city office buildings until further notice.

“Going back to work brings risk. The fact that your office is running at a low capacity and you have measures in place doesn’t mean that risks are eliminated,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “That’s why everyone who can work from home should continue to work from home.”

On Monday, June 1, offices across the city will be permitted to reopen at 25 percent capacity under Phase 1 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase path to a “new normal.”

Walsh stressed that all employers’ reopening plans must include “mechanisms for scaling back COVID-19 cases” to prevent another potential spike in deaths.

“Nothing close to old, normal routines will be possible until a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 is ready,” Walsh explained.

A full list of guidelines that businesses must follow to keep offices, workers, clients, and customers safe from coronavirus has been posted on the city’s website.

“It covers social distancing, hygiene, staffing, operation, cleaning, and disinfecting,” Walsh said.

Other offices across the state started to reopen on May 18.

