As coronavirus cases rise, Vermont health chief urges virus testing

The number of new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 is increasing in Vermont, but it’s too soon to say if the increase is due to people visiting the state during the holidays, officials said Tuesday.

The number of people from out of state who visited Vermont was half of what it was during last year’s holiday period, but it was still the highest volume of visitors to the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State investigators are starting to learn of holiday gatherings, but there are other cases that have not been linked to gatherings, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

“It’s difficult to draw definitive conclusions yet regarding the holidays,” Levine said, noting more should be known by the end of the week.

He is encouraging Vermonters to get tested for the virus, even those who are showing no symptoms.

“Testing is really the only way we have to exercise what we are calling our containment strategy,” Levine said.

People who are positive can then stay home and reduce the chance of spreading the virus.

The tests are free, even for people who show no symptoms of COVID-19, and testing locations have been set up across Vermont. People who want to get tested must signup online on the Health Department’s website.

Even though the number of cases is going up in Vermont, the state still has among the lowest rates of infection for the virus in the country.

