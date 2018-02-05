As flu fears worsen, local hospital asks patients with flu symptoms not to visit

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - As flu cases across the country rapidly increase, local communities are finding different ways to battle the epidemic.

Locally, cases nearly doubled over the weekend according to the state health department. Nationally, every state except Oregon and Hawaii have reported widespread flu activity.

Now, one local hospital is taking extra measures to keep people protected.

Winchester Hospital has taken specific actions, tweeting that — for safety reasons — “Effective immediately, due to the increase of severe illness from the flu, all children 13 and under and anyone with these symptoms cannot visit patients.”

Cough

Fever

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Nasal Congestion

Last week at Mass General in Boston, Senator Ed Markey called for $1 billion in funding for the National Institutes of Health to develop a universal flu vaccine. Markey believes he can get bipartisan support to pay for the funding.

In the meantime, doctors say that even though it’s not as effective as in previous years, it’s still worth it to get the flu shot.

“There’s just no doubt in my mind as many people as possible should be vaccinated,” said Dr. O’Neil Britton, Chief Medical Officer at Mass. General Hospital.

Winchester Hospital officials say they made the decision not to allow young children or anyone with flu-like symptoms inside for the safety of staff as well as patients.

