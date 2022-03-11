BOSTON (WHDH) - As the price at the pump goes up so does the cost of an Uber.

The popular rideshare company announced a new fuel surcharge for both rides and food delivery — an extra 45 to 55 cents will be tacked on for rides, and 35 to 40 cents for food.

That extra fee will start being applied on Wednesday and go straight to the drivers, who say things have been rough.

“If we’re not in surge charging, it’s really bad for drivers,” said Tara Faich who has been driving for Uber for five years.

7NEWS spoke with rideshare drivers earlier in the week who said the rising fuel prices have been squeezing their bottom line to razor-thin. They said this new surcharge may help, but they’re still skeptical.

“It might, but we have to see how much the gas goes up,” Faich said.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said in part: “Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future.”

The rideshare company said they are encouraging more drivers to go electric by negotiating discounts on vehicles and special deals for charging.

Authorities said the new fuel fee would be reassessed in 60 days.



