BOSTON (WHDH) - Another day of temperatures pushing triple digits is upon us.

Bostonians trying to get relief from the city’s record-breaking heat are getting another option on Thursday. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is opening up the Olsen Pool in Hyde Park a few days early to give people a place to cool off.

The pool was originally scheduled to open on Saturday, and Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is working to get more pools up and running.

“We’re trying to get as many of our pools open as quickly as possible,” Wu said. “This summer we should have more pools online than we’ve had in the past, but some of the construction projects are still wrapping up in their final stages and will be coming online later this summer.”

The high temperatures are no joke.

“If you were in direct sunlight for more than 30 seconds, it felt like you were baking in the oven,” said Deepa Soni, who was cooling off at a fountain Wednesday.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” agreed Ciel Desai, also cooling off.

Boston EMS said it’s been responding to more calls, with the heat being a contributing factor.

“You can get a condition called heat stroke that can be deadly on a scale of minutes to hours if its not treated,” said emergency physician Caleb Dresser. “So we have to be able to recognize what’s going on and take appropriate action.”

Families said it’s been a challenge to keep their kids cool, but fountains, sprinklers, and splash pads throughout the city are a big help.

“We wanted to cool off, so it feels amazing,” Nirav Desai said.

