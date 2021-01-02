‘As long as you have friends you can live long’: Parade helps Franklin veteran celebrates 90th birthday

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin residents turned out in a rolling rally to wish a happy birthday to a veteran who’s been a mainstay in the community.

Before the pandemic, Navy veteran Frank Liotta spent much of his time visiting fellow veterans in the hospital and raising funds through the Franklin Elks.

“He has done so much for so many — through the veterans, through the food pantry, through the community, through the high school, through the elderly, through his country,” said daughter Cheri Liotta Tusia.

Liotta is turning 90 this week and friends and family said they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to let him know how much he’s appreciated. Liotta said he was surprised by the celebration.

“I just never knew there were that many friends out there, you know!” Liotta said. “I enjoyed life to this point, and I’m going to continue to enjoy it. As long as you have friends you can live long.”

