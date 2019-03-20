As many as 20 displaced after massive blaze destroys triple-decker home in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging four-alarm fire that destroyed a multi-family home in Revere early Wednesday morning has left as many as 20 residents displaced.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Thornton Street found heavy flames on arrival and had to battle the blaze while dealing with both water line issues and the dense neighborhood’s narrow streets, officials said.

“We had heavy fire on arrival,” said Revere Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Giampietro. “The fire was well advanced before we got here. The guys did a great job.”

Monique Souza, a resident of the building, says she grabbed her cellphone and ran for her life as the fire quickly spread.

“I just came out yelling and called the police,” she said. “People saw me. They saw the fire and helped me through.”

Officials say the fire broke out in the basement of the home, causing about $750,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Red Cross is working to help those displaced, including children.

The state fire marshal’s office is leading an investigation.

