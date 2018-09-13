As many as 20 gas explosions reported in Lawrence, Andover, North Andover; evacuations ordered

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - As many as 20 gas explosions have rocked multiple homes and buildings in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, leaving at least two people with injuries, officials said.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON 7NEWS

Troopers, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to the areas of Springfield Street and Chickering Road in Lawrence, as well as Phillips and North Main streets in North Andover, according to state police.

Lawrence police say a woman who was left trapped in a home on Chickering Road suffered leg injuries, while a man in a car nearby was seriously hurt.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged.

Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez has ordered all residents to evacuate the southern section of the city. North Andover Police are urging residents and business owners with gas service to evacuate until further notice.

Multiple house fires at homes with Gas service. If you have gas service to your house or business please exit the building until further notice. — North Andover Police (@NoAndoverPolice) September 13, 2018

“If you smell gas, leave the area and do not turn on or off lights. Do not open or close doors, and do not use a cell or landline phone,” Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Those who know how to safely shut off their gas are urged to do so.

Fire departments from across the region, including Methuen and New Hampshire, are responding to the impacted areas. The Red Cross is also responding.

Andover has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Shelters have been set up at Lawrence High School, North Andover Middle School, and the North Andover Senior Center.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

Anyone who smells gas in their home or business has been ordered to evacuate immediately and call 911.

State police say a joint investigation will be conducted when the situation is stabilized.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)