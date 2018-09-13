As many as 70 gas-related explosions, fires rock Lawrence, Andover, North Andover

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - All Columbia Gas customers in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover have been urged to evacuate immediately after as many as 70 gas-related explosions and fires rocked multiple homes and buildings in the area Thursday night, leaving several people with injuries, officials said.

Troopers, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to the areas of Springfield Street and Chickering Road in Lawrence, as well as Phillips and North Main streets in North Andover, among dozens of other locations, according to state police.

Crews are working to depressurize gas lines across the region but the process may take quite some time. National Grid is also shutting off power to the area.

Lawrence police say a woman who was left trapped in a home on Chickering Road suffered leg injuries, while a man in a car nearby was seriously hurt by a falling chimney. At least four people were said to be undergoing treatment at Lawrence General Hospital.

Andover town officials say at least three people were injured, including one firefighter and two civilians.

At the peak, 18 fires were burning at the same time in Andover. They have since been extinguished, however, fire crews are still working in Lawrence and North Andover.

Video from Sky7 HD showed fires burning at multiple homes and buildings. One home appeared to be completely leveled and many others were seriously damaged. The total number of affected structures is expected to climb throughout the evening.

Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez has ordered all residents to evacuate the southern section of the city. North Andover Police are urging residents and business owners with gas service to evacuate until further notice.

In Andover, those who know how to safely shut off their gas are urged to do so or otherwise evacuate.

“If you smell gas, leave the area and do not turn on or off lights. Do not open or close doors, and do not use a cell or landline phone,” Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Fire departments from across the region, including Boston, Methuen and New Hampshire, are responding to the impacted areas. The Red Cross and FEMA are also responding.

All off-ramps along Interstate 495 between exits 42 and 45 have been closed until further notice. Service on the Haverhill commuter rail line has been temporarily suspended beyond North Wilmington Station.

Shelters have been set up at Lawrence High School, North Andover Middle School, and at the Andover Senior Center.

Schools will be closed Friday in North Andover as a result of the incident.

The cause of the apparent blasts was not immediately clear.

There was no additional information available regarding possible injuries.

State police say a joint investigation will be conducted when the situation is stabilized.

