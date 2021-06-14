FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – After Monday, Gillette Stadium will stop giving out COVID-19 shots as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, but Gov. Charlie Baker is trying to keep some other pandemic measures going.

Gillette is closing after distributing more than 610,000 shots in five months.

“Gillette closing, getting the shot, all of that, it symbolizes normalcy and connection that I’ve really really missed,” said Alice Kobres who got the very last shot administered there.

With the last shot now in her arm, this final Gillette Stadium patient says she just can’t wait to see her family.

“I can’t wait to see them again, it’s going to be amazing. And I’m happy for myself and the rest of the world too,” she said.

Volunteers and @GilletteStadium & @CIC_Health staff let out a cheer as the last #COVID19 vaccine was given out at the Gillette mass vaccination site today. More than 610,000 vaccines were given out in their 5 months open. The MA state of emergency ends tomorrow #7News pic.twitter.com/Nhvjm6aBCh — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 14, 2021

Baker praised the site’s operation as he unveiled his fiscal 2022 budget and asked the Legislature to extend some of his pandemic executive orders that are set to expire at midnight Monday.

Baker said he wanted to continue popular measures like outdoor dining on sections of streets and sidewalks.

When the order expires at midnight, so will the law allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to go, as well as the ability to hold remote public meetings and billing protections for COVID-related care — at least for now.

“I think these are things people are going to want to see continue on a go-forward basis,” Baker said.

