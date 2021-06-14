FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After Monday, Gillette Stadium will stop giving out COVID-19 shots as one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, but Gov. Charlie Baker is trying to keep some other pandemic measures going.

Gillette is closing after distributing more than 600,000 shots in five months. Baker praised the site’s operation as he unveiled his fiscal 2022 budget and asked the Legislature to extend some of his pandemic executive orders that are set to expire at midnight Monday.

Baker said he wanted to continue popular measures like outdoor dining on sections of streets and sidewalks.

“I think these are things people are going to want to see continue on a go-forward basis,” Baker said.

