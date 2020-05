As nation approaches 100,000 dead, NY continues downtrend

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: A view of the New York City Police Department is seen adjacent to NASDAQ in Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020 in New York City .The tourism and entertainment industry have been hit hard by the restrictions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily coronavirus death toll was slightly above 100 in New York state but the trend continues down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

On Saturday, 109 people died across the state from COVID-19, the Democrat said during his daily press conference. There were 84 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily deaths at about 100 over the past week represents a significant drop from the peak in early April when the number seemed more likely to hit 1,000 than fall below 100. It peaked at 799 deaths on April 8.

Cuomo said the state was now “decidedly in the reopening phase.” And he noted that the state’s curve was going down even as many places in the country were rising in deaths.

The latest tally from Cuomo came as the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus was approaching 100,000 on the eve of Memorial Day.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)