BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up.

Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.

“Boston Children’s participates with hospitals throughout New England in very regular communication about capacity issues and about how transfers would need to happen, if those are going to need to happen, which locations have availability to care for these children,” said Dr. Kristin Moffitt of Boston Children’s Hospital.

Moffitt also stressed the importance and availability of vaccines to prevent the spread of infection.

