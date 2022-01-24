BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree’s mayor said he will take action to ensure safety at the South Shore Plaza following the fatal shooting of a Dorchester man while shopping at the mall on Saturday, although he said metal detectors are off the table.

Dijoun C. Beasley, 26, was shopping inside a retail store on the main floor of the plaza around 3 p.m. when he was shot with a handgun by an unknown man, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois. Beasley was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries

Police are still searching for the shooter, who allegedly fled the area.

“The Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in this investigation,” Morrissey said. “It is very much active and ongoing.”

The plaza has seen several shootings in the past few years. Mayor Charles Kokoros said he did not propose adding metal detectors to the mall, but wanted to see more officers and surveillance.

“The first step is for us to increase police presence at the mall, as well as we have identified a number of areas where we would like cameras placed,” Kokoros said. “And we’re not talking about waiting. We’re talking about getting something done as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass State Police detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov.

