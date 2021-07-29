BOSTON (WHDH) - All in-person Boston City Council staff and interns will need to show proof of vaccination or provide a weekly COVID-19 test beginning next month.

City Council President Matt O’Malley sent a memo to members stating that the requirement will go into effect beginning Aug. 30.

“We must make every effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and keep each other safe and protected in our workplace,” O’Malley wrote. “I hope that these guidelines encourage other employers in the City of Boston to implement a similar policy.”

This comes after the city averaged 46.6 new positive COVID-19 cases per day with a positivity rate climbing to 2.2 percent as of July 20, O’Malley said.

Just over 60 percent of Boston residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“I am hopeful that by starting this in the council — at the Boston City Council for all councilors, interns and staff — that the acting mayor will follow suit and Governor Baker will follow suit as well,” O’Malley said.

Mayor Kim Janey is also expected to make an announcement on new pandemic protocols on Thursday.

Boston’s Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said everything is on the table right now — including an indoor mask mandate.

“It’s important to note that lots of institutions can mandate folks to be vaccinated, whether it’s higher ED or hospitals. Because if you’re public-facing and serving folks, it’s possible,” said. “We’re exploring it and the mayor will have more to share tomorrow.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he will “have more to say shortly” about federal masking guidance issued on Tuesday once his administration has a chance to review it more thoroughly.

“Massachusetts is in a much better position than the vast majority of states in this country with respect to how we deal with and how we’re prepared to deal with COVID,” he said.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said that he will not be issuing a new mask mandate.

