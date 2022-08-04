BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Boston and a heat emergency in place through Sunday, people are flocking to South Boston’s Carson Beach to keep cool.

For Karen Fashaw and others at the beach, the breeze was the big draw.

“I’m in Dedham, and it’s not too much of a breeze,” she said. “I know it’s gonna be with the water, the tides and stuff like that, I know there’s gonna be a breeze.”

Some took a dip in the water, while others caught a tan, took a snooze or played some ball seaside. Others planned ahead and brought tents and umbrellas to stay shaded.

Trichelle Miller, who was at Carson Beach enjoying the heat with her family, said she’s making sure her kids are safe with “hats, lots of sunscreen and water.”

For these New Englanders, it’s either too hot, or too cold, which is why they said they’re making the most of the remainder of summer.

“It’s nice to go to the beach whenever the sun is warm,” one beachgoer said. “In the wintertime, I’d be kicking myself if I wasn’t here today.”

Experts reminded everyone staying outdoors during the heat wave to drink a bottle of water every 15 to 20 minutes.

