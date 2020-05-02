As weather warms, officials say Mass. residents must still wear masks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures cracked 70 degrees in Massachusetts on Saturday, several days before a statewide requirement to wear masks in public begins, but officials said the warm weather is no excuse for not covering up.

“Don’t let your guard down in this beautiful weather,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Saturday.

Gov. Baker announced the requirement that all residents must wear masks in public on Friday, and it goes into effect May 6. The spring temperatures brought many people outdoors on Saturday, with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation shutting down parking lots at several parks to reduce crowds.

Boston Common and the Public Garden saw heavy use on Saturday, and parkgoer Jane Sollogub said people need to cover their faces when out and about.

“People are dying, people are getting sick, it doesn’t hurt to take precaution, what harm does it do?” Sollogub said. “Tie a scarf around your face, do something.”

