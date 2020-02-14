Asbestos concerns close high school auditorium in Saugus

Saugus High School’s auditorium was ordered closed after asbestos tiles fell to the floor this week, school administrators said.

Classes and events planned to be held in the auditorium were rescheduled to prevent anyone from coming in contact with the potential hazardous material.

School officials tell 7NEWS that once they learned about the asbestos problem they took action.

In a statement, administrators said they have been instructed to keep the auditorium closed until the damaged material can be cleared properly.

“We have also been told that as it is, there is no danger to staff or student safety as long as the auditorium remains closed and the debris remains undisturbed,” the statement said.

Air quality samples have been taken and the results of those tests should be released next week, according to the district superintendent.

This comes months before the new Saugus High School building opens.

The current building is more than 60 years old.

The new school, scheduled to open in April, cost the town $160 million.

