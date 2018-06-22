Ashburnham police investigate killing of small goat

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ashburnham police are warning the community after a small goat was found killed in the woods near its pen, which had been cut open.

Officers investigating a report of a goat found dead about 100 yards from its pen Friday found that the gate surrounding the enclosure had been cut open and evidence suggesting the animal had been intentionally led into the woods and killed by a person and not another animal.

Police say the suspect may have come from the mid-state trail and they’re urging residents in the neighborhoods around Ashby Road and Lake Winnekeag to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashburnham Police Detective Siano or Officer Holgerson at 978-827-4413.

